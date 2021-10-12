20 people share the dumbest excuse a cheating ex gave them.

Cheating hurts, plain and simple. There's no circumstance or excuse that can fully undo the feeling of betrayal that consumes you when you realize your partner was cheating. While no level of transparency from the cheater can completely erase the emotional shift, there are certainly excuses and communication styles that can make it much worse.

Which is to say, if you've been cheated on, oftentimes the best thing your partner can do is try to minimize the damage already been done, rather than weakly attempting to eschew responsibility for their own actions. Sadly, it's human nature to make excuses or double down, so there are plenty of examples of what not to say after cheating.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the dumbest excuse they were given by a cheating partner.

1. From ThumpyDumpkins:

"I didn't wanna break your heart by dumping you." And you thought cheating would be LESS hurtful????

2. From SuspendedCommie: