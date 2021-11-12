20 people share the dumbest question someone has seriously asked them.

Anyone who has worked in customer service is familiar with the constant stream of disappointment in humanity that comes along with having to answer questions from an impressively confused customer...

While shaming people for not knowing something isn't right, sometimes people need to take about three extra seconds to think before firing off whatever thought comes to their mind. Yes, we do serve food at this restaurant. No, our Ariel here in Disney World isn't a real mermaid ma'am.

Watching your soul leave your body as a frustrated Karen complains about the shoe store selling only shoes or having to explain to a Yelp Elite member that a grilled cheese sandwich with bacon isn't even remotely vegan can be a challenging grind. Still, for every smile and nod your endure there is a light at the end of the tunnel which is roasting customers brutally in the break room and the staff group chat for years to come.

So, when a Reddit user asked "What’s the dumbest thing someone has asked you in full seriousness?" people were ready to reveal the truth about whether or not there is such a thing as "a stupid question."