20 people share the dumbest thing they've done on auto-pilot.

We've all done stupid things when our brains were on auto-pilot, it's just a matter of how profoundly stupid our behavior got.

Accidentally putting on the wrong shoe, only to notice it before you step out in public is one thing, but nearly setting your house on fire is another situation completely. Our brain and body's ability to function on auto-pilot can be a life-saver when we need to get through a hard day, or power through layers of stress, but it can definitely backfire when we're too tuned out.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the most stupid thing they've done on auto-pilot, and it's proof we all need to be jolted awake from time-to-time.

1. From decanderus: