20 people share the dumbest thing their parents actually believe.

It's easy to feel like your family members are the only people who hold illogical, wild, or completely nonsensical beliefs, but superstition and entrenched personal narratives are everywhere.

For every person who aligns with their parents when it comes to belief and worldview, there are even more who find their parent's beliefs inconceivable at best, and alarming at worst.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the dumbest things their parents believe, and it will make you feel less alone about your family.

1. From flytoypro:

I got in trouble for "reading too much" and my stepmom took away all my books. So when we went to Walmart, I went over to the book section and kept reading. I was a rebel.

2. From Filomianor:

Once a thief always a thief. You see when I was 6 I stole ice cream out of the freezer and since then I’m a thief for life

3. From Demurist: