We all have occasional brain farts, moments when our actions truly betray us and we start to question whether we've ever had a brain at all. It can be cartoonish to watch ourselves fumble about, putting our hands on hot stoves, stepping onto rakes, and confusing our phones for biscuits. Luckily, it's super funny to look back on our brain blips and laugh at just how dumb we can all be.In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the thing they did that made them question their own intelligence.1. From pollypostmormon: I was sitting in traffic, and I noticed that all the other lanes were moving while mine hadn't budged an inch. I craned my neck trying to see what the hold up was, and finally figured out that I wasn't in a lane at all, but had been patiently waiting behind a line of parked cars. 2. From Sloots_and_Hoors: I frequently see a man cross a four-lane road near my home. We have a fairly similar schedule and I see him often. He's well-known in the neighborhood and he's deaf. NBD. I once slowed down as he crossed the four lane in driving, white-out, downpour rain and I though to myself, aw man, he doesn't know it's raining because he's deaf. 3. From munstre: A few years ago I googled "do the people upstairs have a cat?" and it has never left me. :/ 4. From extrmden7: Went to a bank to withdraw money. Bank teller asked me how I would like it and I said: "in cash." Bank teller just stared at me, while my friend is dying of laughter. Meanwhile, I stand not understanding the issue. 5. From kim77angle: A few years ago I could not figure out if the new electric stove was on or off. I was familiar with flame stoves so I stuck my hand flat on the heating coil. My hand had burnt circular stripes all over it. The stove was hot. 6. From Dark_Lord_Melkor101: Sent a text to my friend telling him he left his phone with me. 7. From ritathecat: A couple months ago, my husband and I went on a walk. There are a lot of trails where we live and a couple of lakes. So we walked down a trail to the lake, turned left up another trail, and ended up at the top of a street. We start walking down the street and I realize there is a house that has a wishing well in their front yard like we do. I point it out to my husband and then I realize they have the same truck we do, too. I point out the truck and then I realize that we were in front of our own house. It wasn't my brightest moment. 8. From Secretlysidhe: I once had a brain fart and forgot that porcupines were animals. I was hanging out with my family and my niece mentioned that her favorite animal was a porcupine, and I laughed for a good long time before explaining to her that porcupines weren't animals. I'd gotten them mixed up with pine cones. I have a graduate degree. My niece was maybe 6 at the time. She schooled me. 9. From aightbyelmao: I once was hanging up paper on a cork board and the only thing we could hang them up with was thumbtacks. I thought it was a good idea to stick my hand in the bucket of thumbtacks and grab a handful. 10. From mlw72z: Every elevator going down in a busy NYC hotel was already full of people so I decided to go up. When I got to the final floor I accidentally got out of the elevator instead of just staying put. 11. From XMrCoolWhipX: I was in class one day messing around with my stapler. "I wonder what'll happen if I staple my finger." *Staples finger." "Huh. I don't know what I expected." Edit: I feel I should mention I was 16 when this happened. 12. From AemenLeny: Worked in kitchens for over a decade. Put a metal pan in the microwave to heat something up. 13. From RedCaribou57: I locked my car keys in the trunk of my car, hours later when I got my keys out, I proceeded to reenact what happened to my friends, complete with actually locking my keys in the trunk again... 14. From Nopef*ckthis: Told my friend that the 4th of July celebrations must be beautiful at the place we were. We were in Linlithgow, Scotland and I was talking about the palace and loch. Friend is Scottish. For obvious reasons they do not celebrate the 4th of July. 15. From Jayes123: Made some soup on the stove in a saucepan and poured it into a bowl and some of the soup dripped down the side of the boiling saucepan so I licked it. 16. From Kuroyukihime_98: Had a biscuit in hand and the ear phone in the other. Put the biscuit in ear and ear phone in mouth. At work. Why must I be such a disappointment. 17. From doppz1: I drove over a mattress. It was in an alley in a puddle, I thought I would glide right over it. Thing got stuck in my tire well, had to call a tow truck to lift my car and beat it out with a hammer. Next morning found that it had punctured my front left tire and had to get a new one. Did another dumb thing by thinking I get a whole new wheel not just tire so ditched my wheel by the dumpster and then drove to the garage on a flat spare only to be sent home to get my wheel also. It was a bad day or two. 18. From sweetycool76: Made a cup of coffee, got out a cereal bowl, poured cereal into my coffee, then put the cereal box back in the fridge. 19. From ceeman77: When I was cleaning out my shed in the back, I stepped on a rake and the pole smacked me in the face. Literally, like the cartoons. It happened three more times before I came up with the bright idea to move the rake. 20. From HerrgottMargott: I once threw a stone high in the air directly above me. Absolutely no reason for that, just because I could I guess. Instead of walking away, I kept standing there, looking at the stone falling down until it was too late to move. I still managed to put my hands up protecting my head, hurt a lot anyway. I don't think I'll ever win a Nobel prize.