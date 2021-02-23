20 people share the dumbest thing they've ever said or heard.

There are some statements that are so dumb they echo throughout the universe for eternity. While everyone indulges in a dumb passing comment, there are some that descend to new lows, and live on infamously in friend circles.
If you've ever been the friend to say something so ridiculous you can't live it down for years, then you'll hopefully find comfort in this Reddit thread where people share the dumbest things they or a friend have said.
“Ketchup?! I’m sorry, I thought you said tomayonnaise!”
-really baked waiter
My grandma saying I should close the windows so the WiFi signal doesn't go out.
I was in 5th grade like 20 years ago, and I am a male which is important later. My school changed an extra girls locker room into a computer lab. When my class got to go check it out, I say "wow, it looks so different!". Everyone looks at me like I'm a creep. What I meant to say was "wow it looks so different that the boys locker room!" I still think about this when trying to fall asleep more often than I'm comfortable with.