20 people share the dumbest thing they've ever said or heard.

There are some statements that are so dumb they echo throughout the universe for eternity. While everyone indulges in a dumb passing comment, there are some that descend to new lows, and live on infamously in friend circles.

If you've ever been the friend to say something so ridiculous you can't live it down for years, then you'll hopefully find comfort in this Reddit thread where people share the dumbest things they or a friend have said.

1. From theSpaceBiscuits:

“Ketchup?! I’m sorry, I thought you said tomayonnaise!” -really baked waiter

2. From DerJungeGoethe:

My grandma saying I should close the windows so the WiFi signal doesn't go out.

3. From Xeeke: