20 people share the dumbest thing someone has confidently told them.

We've all said dumb things from time to time, it just goes with the territory of being alive. But there are people who truly raise the stakes with their hot takes, and the opinions they share with us haunt us for days, months, even years.

If you want to feel a little better about your dumbest utterances or beliefs, then the internet has you covered.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the dumbest thing they've ever been told, and it's a doozy.

1. From itsakatesometimes:

A friend quickly switched the faucet from hot water to cold while I was washing dishes because, “nail polish is flammable!”

2. From OneMoose9:

My mom told me that 90% of Wisconsin is covered by cement. I drink a lot.

3. From TheChronoDigger:

I had a coworker once tell me he didn't eat maple syrup because it was tree semen. I tried to explain how pollination works and he just shook his head and said, "nah, that's not how sex works."

4. From MegaNymphia: