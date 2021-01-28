20 people share the dumbest thing someone has ever said to them with confidence.

We all say things that are deeply ridiculous from time to time, but sometimes someone says something so silly and ignorant that it lodges in your memory forever.

It's one thing for someone to serve up a bad take only to immediately laugh at themselves, but it's another situation completely when you watch someone spout embarrassing nonsense with a stone face.

Luckily, when the moment of fear for humanity as a whole subsides, it's deeply cathartic to laugh at just how dumb we can all be.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the dumbest thing someone has ever said to them, and it will make you feel much better about your own off moments.