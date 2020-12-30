20 people share the dumbest thing someone said to them with confidence.

It's trully incredible just how much confidence people can project while spewing grade A nonsense.

But alas, here we are, living in a world full of anxious smart people and incredibly confident ignorant people, so might as well laugh at the absurdity. Because if there's anything the last few years of American life has proved, it's that uninformed people love to be loud about it.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the stupidest thing someone said to them with confidence, and there are truly no words.

1. From mookusu :

“Asians don’t have fingerprints."

2. From WitchiePrincess: