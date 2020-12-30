20 people share the dumbest thing someone said to them with confidence.

It's trully incredible just how much confidence people can project while spewing grade A nonsense.
But alas, here we are, living in a world full of anxious smart people and incredibly confident ignorant people, so might as well laugh at the absurdity. Because if there's anything the last few years of American life has proved, it's that uninformed people love to be loud about it.
In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the stupidest thing someone said to them with confidence, and there are truly no words.
“Asians don’t have fingerprints."
Coworker of mine after they find out I'm colourblind:
"So you cant see this?" /is holding a red tray we used to carry orders out
"I mean yeah, but-"
"WAIT YOU CAN SEE THE TRAY?!?!?!?"
/confused for a moment
Did you think I couldnt see the object because it's red?!"
"Well duh, if you're colourblind you cant see things that are that colour, right?"
"They aren't invisible to me you dumb**s, I just cant properly tell what colour it is!!!"