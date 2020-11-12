Cash rules everything around us whether we like it or not, so it's nice to have some ticks and tricks that help us make our money go farther, or better yet - grow.While the obvious answers to the question of "how do I have more money" echo along lines of "get a job" or "magically come from generational wealth" - there are a lot of small hacks that can help you stack up your pennies until they turn into dollars.In a popular Reddit thread, people shared easy ways of getting money that not enough people do. 1. From naturenick: Taking advantage of an employer match on a retirement plan. 2. From RexSueciae: I have a friend who did work as a Standardized Patient. Basically, you get money so that medical students can examine you as practice for when they go do medical stuff for real. It's not much, but it's honest work. If you're reading this, you probably live in a country where selling your kidney is illegal -- but as far as it goes in the medical field, everybody already knows about selling parts of your body (especially plasma, in the US, which is well-saturated with broke college students and the truly desperate). Being a Standardized Patient isn't quite as common. Read more about it on the Johns Hopkins website. It's not typically a full-time gig, but Johns Hopkins advertises $20 an hour for literally just pretending to be sick / injured. Rates may vary; check with your nearby medical schools. 3. From MrsDink: Life modeling for art classes. Ridiculously easy money and they sometimes have clothed sessions as well as nude. You get paid, you get tea and biscuits, you get complimented on your body, and you get some cool art done of yourself. 4. From Moleypeg: Sometimes it’s as simple as not spending the money you have. My friend is a veteran, and apparently Target is doing 10% off for veterans. His wife is super excited about this and wants to go to Target. My friend is like “ok, what do we need from Target?” and his wife says “I don’t know.” She is happy to “save” 10% but realistically she’s spending 90% (kind of). 5. From Ottawareader62: Call up your cell phone, internet, cable, whatever company. Say "hey I really like your service but it's too expensive and I'm wondering if you have any discounts or special offers" 9/10 times they'll give you a discount of 10-30 percent. 6. From Allisade: Fiverr.com - like reading? People need beta readers and will pay you ~ 80 bucks to read their (probably sh*tty) novel and write up your feedback. Good at proofreading / editing? That's more. That's a small slice of the things you can advertise / do there (music, programming, graphic design, etc etc), but freelance work isn't always hard or even hard to find. 7. From LordShaggy: Class action lawsuits. Obviously people can abuse this since the majority doesn’t require proof, but it is pretty crazy how many class actions affect the majority of the general public. Bought Roundup in the last 5 years? Get some money here Used 1-800-Contacts in the last 15 years? Get some money here Bought 2 Towns Cider in the last 4 years? Get some money here Be sure to read the rules. 8. From Desideratta: Oh! I have a ton of photos, mostly from vacations, that I post to Pixabay. Also some digital vectors that I made while learning illustrator. They can be downloaded for free, but people have the option to donate. I make about $40/month from an account I haven’t updated in at least 2 years. EDIT: most of that is paid in Euros or British pounds, but also USD as well. It’s hooked up to my PayPal so I can convert the currencies easily to CAD. My most popular photographs are of the northern lights, and marijuana leaves, and rattlesnakes. Using reverse image searches, I have found them on Icelandic tourism webpages, book covers (lots of these!), mousepads, blog articles, and as YouTube backgrounds. It’s kind of cool. 9. From Spider8ite: If you're into graphic design, websites like Redbubble. A good thing about the website is that they don't close your account due to inactivity so if your designs were a hit then it's like you're just taking in free money every month. 10. From Cantras: Some years back, an acquaintance of mine got out of significant credit card debt with dumpster diving. They hit places like Staples and Best buy, would get last year's SAT prep software/antivirus/tax prep when the new stuff came out, huge spindles of CDs when those were more valuable...sell it on ebay. Eventually Staples started locking their dumpster, but by that time they'd moved on to rich neighborhoods, where people would just throw out nice furniture or filing cabinets or one time a nice computer that just had a bad power supply. My brother has done it for profit and food (he's fine, he was fine at the time, long story) - you return an expensive specialty pillow to Walmart, they can't resell it for hygienic reasons, it ends up in the dumpster, he grabs it, he sells it on craigslist. Dented space heater, same thing. New-look boxes of cereal come out, old boxes end up in the trash, breakfast for weeks. 11. From dont_worry_im_here: When you go to Whole Foods, load up your bowl in the buffet area, sit down and eat it, then go and check out and say you had one buffet. They'll be so confused that they'll just ask you to leave. 12. From Lorac1134: Walking my neighbors' dogs. A lot of old people in my neighborhood, I make an extra $10-$25 a day bringing along 3-5 dogs with my daily jog. I don't even have a dog of my own. 13. From slagathor1425: Selling blood plasma. Selling myself and saving lives. It feels good getting cash for selling my juices. 14. From Real_Space_Captain: Being an extra on TV shows. Everyone acts as if this is some secret hard thing to do, but anyone can do it. Hell, some shows find extras via Facebook pages. You show up, you film for a couple hours and you get 100 bucks for hanging out with people plus free meals. However, don't do high budget ones. Learned the hard way Amazon has money and they aren't afraid to use it to keep you on set with insane overtime, which is good for money but you're gonna end up with long days. 15. From Rosemary0820: I once got payed like $25 for a study. Just look up free studies, there’s bound to be a couple results. EDIT: Sometimes universities will pay you do things like answer questions. The one I did was a zoom of the person asking me questions about my perceptions of some gender based game. I got a $25 Amazon gift card for about 30 to 45 minutes of my time. 16. From Big_Boost: Using credit cards responsibly. By rotating purchases depending on bonus categories by card, I get thousands of dollars in free money a year for things I need to purchase anyhow. As long as you pay your balances off in full every month it's literally free money. 17. From caralhosueco: There are some different work at home jobs you can get. Transcription for one. You get an audiofile and transcribe it into text, sort out who is saying what and when in the system they provide you with and get paid around 75$ for every 30 minutes transcribed. If you have low morals there are chat operator work. You work on a platform, writing to old men from fake female profiles and they pay 1.5€ per message they send, you receive anything from 0,10-0,20€ per message you send. This is actually a big market with sophisticated systems, but highly immoral of course. The men agree to it by agreeing to the sites rules yada yada, so the info about the girls being fake is printed and usually pretty easy to find in the agreement but they just don't read it. If you write fast and have a dirty mind you can easily produce 100 messages an hour. Not very nice to the old men though. Edit: Plz stop assuming I only speak English and that my transcription salary is a lie. I replied to the OP and wanted to help. I made the comment out of my experiences and my projects I work for, which is not in English. I will not send you direct links to any of these jobs, if you want it it is easy to find if you need it. Please stop sending me chat requests etc. 18. From PeterDuttonsButtWipe: Small stuff but recycling cans/plastic bottles is 10 cents for one where I live. I make about $20/month doing it; not much but still okay. 19. From Wa1erhouze: I’m so glad you asked. Honey, the free browser extension that searches the entire web to find you coupons so you can save as much money as possible. 20. From benlafo: Testing software. Websites like usertesting.com have panels of millions of average people for companies to test their software on. It pays something like $20 for a 10-15 minute usability session. As long as you give it your best shot and provide quality feedback, it doesn’t matter if you’re tech savvy. It’s all on your own too, not live sessions.