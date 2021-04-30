20 people share the eeriest thing they've seen on a hike or in the woods.

Convening with nature can be incredibly peaceful and grounding, the silence of a long hike can give you mental clarity and help put all your daily worries into perspective. Travailing through the forest and smelling all of the fresh air and plants can make you feel more connected with the cycle of life, and give you the presence of moment that we all too often miss.
However, on the flip side, there are times when exploring nature can be downright terrifying. Anyone who has hiked solo, or set out with a friend only to encounter mysterious sounds, potential attacks, or seemingly supernatural run-ins knows just how real things can get out in the abyss of nature.
The walking things that follow you.
Almost every day, my friend and I used to walk in the woods by his place. When walking, we'd hear the sound of footsteps alongside us, behind us, ahead of us, all around. It sounded like people walking in the woods. If we stopped walking, the sound of steps would stop. If one of us walked and the other stood still, there was no sound of footsteps. We both had to walk.