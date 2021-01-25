20 people share their most embarrassing Google searches that aren’t x-rated.

We all have a few embarrassing Google searches up our sleeves.

And while the NSFW searches are the most blushed about, in many cases our most mortifying searches are the ones that are safe for work but undeniably weird.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared something SFW that they’re embarrassed to have in their Google search history.

1. From NotThisNonsense:

Acronyms commonly used in my job. I have a bad memory.

I used to repeatedly search "sharks with braces" to the point where it automatically recommended it when I started typing "s" in the search bar.

3. From alwaysiamdead:

How many times I've had to google "child enemas." My son has a colon condition, but man it would be awkward explaining it all.

People I know. I don't do it often but it always feels like snooping.