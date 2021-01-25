Someecards Logo
20 people share their most embarrassing Google searches that aren’t x-rated.

Bronwyn Isaac
Jan 25, 2021 | 10:05 PM

We all have a few embarrassing Google searches up our sleeves.

And while the NSFW searches are the most blushed about, in many cases our most mortifying searches are the ones that are safe for work but undeniably weird.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared something SFW that they’re embarrassed to have in their Google search history.

1. From NotThisNonsense:

Acronyms commonly used in my job. I have a bad memory.

2. From _world-domination_:

I used to repeatedly search "sharks with braces" to the point where it automatically recommended it when I started typing "s" in the search bar.

3. From alwaysiamdead:

How many times I've had to google "child enemas." My son has a colon condition, but man it would be awkward explaining it all.

4. From moudre_plus_de_rouge:

People I know. I don't do it often but it always feels like snooping.

5. From Beer_Doctor:

"Were beaver fish in the middle ages?"

Sounds profoundly stupid, but there's a reason. The monks started classifying all kinds of animals as "fish" so they could bend lent rules and eat meat.

