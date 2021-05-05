20 people share their embarrassing teen phases that they eventually grew out of.

Experimenting with your style and identity is a crucial part of growing up that often extends are into adulthood. But we all know whenever parents suggest a bold outfit or musical obsession is "just a phase," those are fighting words.

Nothing fuels the fire of individualist conviction quite like a parent underappreciating the genuine intensity of a teen's newfound identity, and in the moment, it can feel like a full-on rejection of your personhood.

Still, in many cases, the taste of our teen years don't fully carry on into adulthood - and when they do, it's rarely with the same intensity of their start. So it can be entertaining to look back at all the phases we thought were eternal, and admit that maybe our parents were right about one thing.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the childhood obsessions that did in fact turn out to be just a phase.