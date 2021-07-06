Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
20 people share the embarrassingly obvious things they learned later in life.

20 people share the embarrassingly obvious things they learned later in life.

Bronwyn Isaac
Jul 6, 2021 | 6:18 PM
ADVERTISING

Even the most well-read and curious people have light bulb moments in adulthood where they finally learn a child-level fact.

These moments can be equal parts funny and embarrassing and humbling, depending on how it all goes down, but one thing is for sure: none of us are alone in having these late realizations.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the basic children's-age fact they found out embarrassingly late in life.

1. From lazylezzy:

I lived in a desert most of my life. No snow. Before my recent experience, I had spent maybe a total of 5 days of my life in snow, and the snow I was in was incredibly light. Because of this I always pictured snow as eternally white and ethereal, like in all the cartoons I'd watched as a kid.

Went to spend time with my partner's family back in the Midwest in early February. I was absolutely enchanted on my first day of the two-week stint. Then I watched what happened as the snow stayed around. And I got to see black ice and the nasty gray/brown snow blocks on the side of the road.

I suppose I should have KNOWN snow got dirty and tracked over and nasty but I didn't. Robbed the childhood wonder and whimsy right from under my nose.

© Copyright 2021 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content