20 people share the embarrassingly obvious things they learned later in life.

Even the most well-read and curious people have light bulb moments in adulthood where they finally learn a child-level fact.
These moments can be equal parts funny and embarrassing and humbling, depending on how it all goes down, but one thing is for sure: none of us are alone in having these late realizations.
I lived in a desert most of my life. No snow. Before my recent experience, I had spent maybe a total of 5 days of my life in snow, and the snow I was in was incredibly light. Because of this I always pictured snow as eternally white and ethereal, like in all the cartoons I'd watched as a kid.
Went to spend time with my partner's family back in the Midwest in early February. I was absolutely enchanted on my first day of the two-week stint. Then I watched what happened as the snow stayed around. And I got to see black ice and the nasty gray/brown snow blocks on the side of the road.
I suppose I should have KNOWN snow got dirty and tracked over and nasty but I didn't. Robbed the childhood wonder and whimsy right from under my nose.