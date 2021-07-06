20 people share the embarrassingly obvious things they learned later in life.

Even the most well-read and curious people have light bulb moments in adulthood where they finally learn a child-level fact.

These moments can be equal parts funny and embarrassing and humbling, depending on how it all goes down, but one thing is for sure: none of us are alone in having these late realizations.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the basic children's-age fact they found out embarrassingly late in life.

1. From lazylezzy:

I lived in a desert most of my life. No snow. Before my recent experience, I had spent maybe a total of 5 days of my life in snow, and the snow I was in was incredibly light. Because of this I always pictured snow as eternally white and ethereal, like in all the cartoons I'd watched as a kid.