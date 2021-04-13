20 people share their encounters with the scariest small towns in America.

Every country is littered with a few scary small towns, but the U.S. is large enough there's a whole slew of them. If you've ever roadtripped across America, you already know that the seemingly cutest little towns can also be the creepiest and most unnerving.

While TV depictions of small town life vascillate between family friendly comfort and extreme depictions of violence and the supernatural, the truth is often somewhere in the middle. But for the few truly terrifying small towns, those dramatic TV representations aren't far off.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the scariest small towns in America, and it's a whos who of where not to go.

1. From brockdaywatch:

Colorado City, AZ if you are not known there, you will be followed by several white SUVs.

2. From oneandonlyE: