20 people share their encounters with the scariest small towns in America.

Every country is littered with a few scary small towns, but the U.S. is large enough there's a whole slew of them. If you've ever roadtripped across America, you already know that the seemingly cutest little towns can also be the creepiest and most unnerving.
While TV depictions of small town life vascillate between family friendly comfort and extreme depictions of violence and the supernatural, the truth is often somewhere in the middle. But for the few truly terrifying small towns, those dramatic TV representations aren't far off.
Colorado City, AZ if you are not known there, you will be followed by several white SUVs.
Carpenter WY. It’s a super tiny town. I’ve only driven through once, so I can’t say it’s super scary, definitely creepy though. The one time I was there there was nobody outside except this little girl outside the town hall that just stared at us while we drove by, shaking her head the whole time. On the way out of town we did see a kid playing basketball in his backyard, so that mitigated the creepiness of the little girl.