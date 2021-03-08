20 people share the most eventful thing that happened when they skipped school as a teen.

There are few things that make a teenager feel edgy quite like skipping school.

Throwing caution to the wind and skipping off to the local park or McDonalds instead of turning in your homework feels like the apex of rebellion, and sometimes it truly is.

In a popular Reddit thread, people who skipped school shared the most eventful thing that happened to them while they were playing hooky.

1. From StillLifeOnSkates:

One time, my friends and I were skipping school and were hanging out at their house, and their dad came home for lunch. We hid in closets and remained perfectly still and quiet the entire time. Like we could hear the fork scrape against his teeth with every bite. It felt almost like maybe he knew we were there and was just torturing us, but eventually he finished eating and left.