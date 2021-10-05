20 people share experiences they've had that they can't logically explain.

There are few moments experiences that will make you feel crazier than when you're desperately trying to tell a story you're aware makes no logical sense. Being fully aware of how outlandish you sound, but not being able to change your experience or your memory can be frustrating.
Luckily, the internet is a haven for people to share their weird stories that bypass all common logic and explanation.
In a popular Reddit thread, people shared their experiences that cannot be logically explained, and it's a fascinating collection of anecdotes.
We were in a town outside Puerta Vallarta on holiday. In the middle of the outdoor market was a small church that we decided to check out. For some reason, I felt really connected to it. I felt compelled to pray and light a candle. As we were leaving the church courtyard a little girl across the small brick road was pointing at me, pulling her mother towards us, and she was calling me ”Coco Coco”. The mother was pulling against her saying, “¿Quien? no la conocemos. quien es Coco?” (Who? We don’t know her. Who is Coco?)