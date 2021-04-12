Someecards Logo
20 people share experiences that made them say 'well, you don't see that every day.'

Bronwyn Isaac
Apr 12, 2021 | 7:19 PM
There are some moments that simply make you scratch your head and mutter, "well, that doesn't happen every day."

In some cases, a rarity feels like cinematic and glorious, like the world is open and anything can happen. Other times, it just ups the general WTF factor of being a person navigating the abyss of this chaotic planet.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared their "well you don't see that every day" stories, and they truly spread both awe and confusion.

1. From ax0r:

I'm a radiologist. One day reporting, I pull up a CT of a 30-something year old who had abdominal pain. Specifically, they had felt "tension", then a distinct "popping" sensation with sharp pain, then a vague but moderately severe ache that persisted.

So I'm looking for the usual suspects in this sort of presentation - appendicitis, diverticulitis, maybe epiploic appendagitis or inflammatory bowel disease.
Found a foreign body in small bowel - looked odd on single slices, so I reformatted the image set in 3D: Found a bread clip.

Interestingly, I found another one about 6 years later. My two cases constitute about 5% of all cases ever reported.

