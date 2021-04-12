20 people share experiences that made them say 'well, you don't see that every day.'

There are some moments that simply make you scratch your head and mutter, "well, that doesn't happen every day."

In some cases, a rarity feels like cinematic and glorious, like the world is open and anything can happen. Other times, it just ups the general WTF factor of being a person navigating the abyss of this chaotic planet.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared their "well you don't see that every day" stories, and they truly spread both awe and confusion.

1. From ax0r:

I'm a radiologist. One day reporting, I pull up a CT of a 30-something year old who had abdominal pain. Specifically, they had felt "tension", then a distinct "popping" sensation with sharp pain, then a vague but moderately severe ache that persisted.