20 people share experiences that made them say 'well, you don't see that every day.'

There are some moments that simply make you scratch your head and mutter, "well, that doesn't happen every day."
In some cases, a rarity feels like cinematic and glorious, like the world is open and anything can happen. Other times, it just ups the general WTF factor of being a person navigating the abyss of this chaotic planet.
I'm a radiologist. One day reporting, I pull up a CT of a 30-something year old who had abdominal pain. Specifically, they had felt "tension", then a distinct "popping" sensation with sharp pain, then a vague but moderately severe ache that persisted.
So I'm looking for the usual suspects in this sort of presentation - appendicitis, diverticulitis, maybe epiploic appendagitis or inflammatory bowel disease.
Found a foreign body in small bowel - looked odd on single slices, so I reformatted the image set in 3D: Found a bread clip.
Interestingly, I found another one about 6 years later. My two cases constitute about 5% of all cases ever reported.