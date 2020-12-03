Every family has a few secrets, but there are some secrets that are far more surprising and sinister than others.While curiosity can lead us to unearth the truth about where we came from, there are times when that curiosity takes us places we'd rather not go. The complicated truths of our families can be far more thorny than the convenient facades people build in order to cope. Since sharing these truths in anonymous spaces can help lighten the load, the internet is full of threads where people unload family secrets.In one of many popular Reddit threads, people shared the family secrets they wish they didn't know.1. From OP: For me it is the identity of my biological father and the the sorta-fucked up story of how I was conceived. I have only found this out for about a few months ago. I was about to start my first driving lessons and I needed my birth certificate and my SSN. I didn't know where these things were, so I asked my grandmother who keeps hold of important documents like my birth certificate and SSN. She said it should be in a small brown box under her tv stand. So I go to the said brown box, and I do some snooping. Obituaries, news articals, birth certificates that aren't mine (my mother's and uncle's.) and a piece of paper from Labs Corps. So I say to myself "I wonder if someone in my family has a blood disease!" So I open the paper and it has mine and my mothers name name on it. Holy t*ts, it's a paternity test from 1997, two years after my birth. There's also a third name. A name I have never seen before. It was Richard Banger. (Not his real name, I don't want to reveal his identity). I read on and this man is my MOTHER F*CKING DAD. I have been looking a for a name for years, and this paper has been under my nose the hole time. I didn't know what to think as I was never really prepared for such news. So I go to my uncle, and I'm like "What the f*ck is this sh*t?" And so he tells me my origin. Back in around 1994, my mother was a rebellious 14-year-old girl. She hung out with the wrong crowd while my grandmother worked two jobs to support her and my uncle. As time goes on she meets her friend's step father who was 25-years-old at the time, impressed my mother with his car and money. Eventually they have a relationship and my mom gets pregnant. My grandmother finds out and gets him arrested for statutory rape. Then 9 months later I am born, my mom gets her sh*t together and we live as one big dissfunctional family. TL;DR: my mom got pregnant at 14 with a 25-year-old man, and had me, and I am only learning this recently. 2. From LetterSequence: I found a suicide note on my dads phone about a year ago. 3. From sidney_vicious: My great grandfather killed the man who raped his daughter. No one liked the murdered man enough to convict my relative. 4. From oatethekidsthen: My paternal grandfather had a secret family we didn't find out about until they showed up at his funeral demanding an inheritance and making a huge scene. The look on my poor grandma's face, I'll never forget it. The man she had loved since she was 16, whom she'd been married to for 50+ years had just died a very agonizing and slow death from cancer and she was confronted with his infidelity at his funeral in front of her children, grandchildren and friends. 5. From eugenebean: My grandfather, a native South Korean, fought in WWII. Some time in the 1940s, when Japanese were occupying Korea, my grandfather took a knife and stabbed an unsuspecting Japanese soldier in the back. There was no real gore, so my grandfather took a picture of him and the dead soldier in sort of a "buddy" pose. Fast forward to 2008. By now, most of my family had moved to America, where i was born, and we lived in a more rural part of New York. When my grandfather died that year, all the neighbors came by, (all 10 of them) and had a wake for him. We didn't have a lot of pictures of my grandfather, so my mother accidentally put up the picture of my grandfather and the dead soldiers. When my Japanese neighbors were saying their condolences, my neighbors grandmother saw the picture. She says "wait, that's my husband. He disappeared in Korea." Because my grandfather and the japanese soldier looked like friends, no one noticed he was dead. After a few minutes, my dad who was preoccupied elsewhere, came over, and blatantly said, "This is the picture of father and the Japanese soldier he killed in the 1940s." 6. From iridescence8132: My mother once drowned a squirrel in a mason jar. Then kept it in the freezer for a while. Edit: Dad says it was a baby squirrel. 7. From LaLaLaLink: My mother hooked up with her college professor. 9 months later, my sister showed up. 8. From dontgetaboner5: My granddad was in the hospital recently for “mixing up his medication”. I know he was really attempting suicide. 9. From goretooth: My uncle killed someone in Ireland during the troubles. He was from Northern Ireland and killed a republican in a pre meditated murder around 40 years ago. He spent his time in jail and consequently played a large part in the peace process. I knew him for 10-15 years before I found out and I'm glad it took me so long. I made my impressions of him before I found out a life altering fact. My opinions haven't changed of him because of what I found out. 10. From LeT-rex: My cousin in Québec, who lives on a Native Reserve, sells cocaine and guns. He is also in a gang. Only I know for sure. The family has there suspicions, however I am the only one who has seen his loaded glock, his $15,000 in cash and a relatively large brick of cocaine. Oh yeah, he also sells cigarettes across the US-Canada border. 11. From Sindervhit: My half brother after me was such a horrible kid, he pretty much destroyed my family, my parents tried to make him a ward of the state several times. For example - he was sadistic enough (and smart enough) at age three he told my mom that after she falls asleep he was going to take a knife from the kitchen and kill her. No joke. So. Now for the actual bad part. Considering how awful he was, when my mom found out she was pregnant again, she took every prescription pill she could find in the house in hopes of some sort of magical "self abortion" recipe. So my next half brother is born, and I wouldn't say he's flat out mentally handicapped, but he's very slow and definitely not firing on all pistons. My mother herself confided this to me in my late teens in some random guilt inspired confession, probably in the hopes that I'd understand and sympathize. I've only thought she's the same kind of monster she was hoping to avoid. She f**ked my brother up. Bigtime. So yeah. Big dark family secret. One of them anyway. I hate my mother for more reasons than one. 12. From AmondaPls: My great uncle died in the worst way possible because he was afraid of my family. Our extended family is very southern and conservative, and also happen to be huge bigots. It's all they know. He lived with depression and alcoholism as a closeted homosexual until he moved to a different state and became somewhat of a recluse, which my family just claims is what he wanted. His partner died in the beginning stages of HIV of unrelated causes, and he died alone of AIDs. Nobody took care of him. Pisses me right off, I was a kid. Wasn't even that long ago, and that's just how some families are capable of treating each other. 13. From Ruddiver: My sister cheated on her husband with the principal at the school she taught at. Then she moved to another school and had an affair with that school's principal. They are both friends and neither know about each other, and she still works with one of them. 14. From skitch885: My aunt was raised by someone named "bunny," and had a brother, Michael. Her whole life she thought Michael was her brother, and they acted like brother and sister. When Bunny died, my aunt found out the truth that Michael was actually her father, and had her when he was 13 or so. So Bunny took her and raised her as her own. Technically, Bunny never adopted my aunt because she wanted her to be able to decide when she was older whether she wanted to be Michael's daughter or Bunny's daughter. WTF. 15. From kenand1988: One of my uncles put a video camera in his household bathroom and taped his wife and his daughter while they showered or used the bathroom. They found out, I'm not sure how long it took, and the wife divorced him and his daughter (my cousin) left and married a guy from the marines really soon after. 16. From how_may_i_offend_you: Apparently my grandfather had a brother (didn't even know that). The reason I did not know of him is because he was sentenced to death in the 40s or so. He evidently robbed then murdered Harry Truman's secretary (before Truman was president). That's all I know, and just about all I'd like to know. 17. From ob_vi_ous_throw_away: My father was a part of the KKK, saw the fucking robe and everything. Pics, papers, some crazy f*cking sh*t. 18. From Littlefox7: My mom, while several months pregnant with me, had an affair with a priest. You could say I got baptized early. About 18 months after I was born, she left my dad, my brother, and I to go be a stripper. 19. From Vox_Scholasticus: My two uncles supposedly killed my father's first wife on their wedding day. Okay, so a little back story first to better understand who we're dealing with. One uncle was a fairly regular guy, but served in combat in Vietnam. The other uncle had/has bipolar disorder, but it was not really acknowledged until the last decade or so. In the early and mid 1970s, he was involved in a drug-running operation wherein he and other men in "old/established" local families flew in cocaine to the local airport for distribution. Point being that he encountered his fair share of "taking care of business" and certainly knew the methods of "taking care" of people. Therefore, both men were capable of the unsavory. Somewhat recently, I learned that my father had a first wife (not my mother). Gradually I asked family members at appropriate times for more information about her, and the following story became clear. By all accounts, she was a foul-mouthed good-timing woman who was very attractive but not trustworthy, just the type my father went for in those days (1970s). They were soon engaged. On their wedding day, after the ceremony at some point, the bride and groom were separated. My father eventually found his bride in bed with another man, and understandably lost his sh*t. My uncles were aiding in the search for the bride and quickly found my father in a rage. They hauled him away to try to get him to calm down, and when it became clear that he would not calm down, they tied him to a chair. They decided that the family's honor must be defended, so they left my father tied-up and alone, and proceeded to collect the bride. By this time the other man was nowhere to be found, but they got a hold of the bride. Nothing is known about how, save for the uncles who did it, but the bride was never heard from again. Some years later, her car was found at the bottom of a local lake, but her body has never been recovered. Going back to who my uncles were, the whole situation was apparently kept very hush-hush. The local authorities were known to be corrupt in those days, and it is assumed that my uncles ensured that there was no investigation into the bride's disappearance. My uncles are both getting up there in age, and I plan to eventually ask them the whole truth of the matter. Hopefully, they will tell me, because I want to know exactly what happened to her. TL;DR - So, yeah, my two uncles very likely murdered my father's cheating first wife and discreetly disposed of her body. 20. From pablo_honey_: My sister has donated her eggs a few times to families who can't conceive. She now has 3 biological children running around somewhere in the world. She won't be able to meet them until they turn 18, and only if they decide to contact her. my parents have no idea that they have been grandparents for almost 5 years now.