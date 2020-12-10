20 people share the funniest insult they've heard from a kid.

When it comes to insults, kids are often a lot more creative and abstract than adults. While the connections they make can seem absurd, they often hit harder with their originality.

All this is to say, none of us want to be on the receiving end of a fiery child's sharp words, but it can funny to observe from the outside.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the funniest insult they've heard a kid tell another kid, and it just confirms how brutal children can be.

1. From hjohns95:

"You look like something that came out of a slow cooker!" We had no clue what that meant, but we had to stop and take a moment of silence for that roast.

2. From PearEaterSo:

I used to be a preschool teacher, had an angry three year old call me a "chicken nugget butt fighter."

3. From blind30: