20 people share the funniest and most embarrassing moments they’ve witnessed at bars.

People tap into their most primal selves at bars, and this can result in some very colorful nights - for better or worse.

Anyone who has worked as a bartender or found themselves out on the town regularly is bound to have a few stories of chaos. The combination of crowds of (mostly) strangers and alcohol have been shown to create some haunting and funny memories, depending on the night.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the most funny, embarrassing and horrible things they've seen go down at bars.

1. From OP:

Working security in a bar in rural Ireland.