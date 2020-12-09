20 people share the funniest and most embarrassing moments they’ve witnessed at bars.

People tap into their most primal selves at bars, and this can result in some very colorful nights - for better or worse.
Anyone who has worked as a bartender or found themselves out on the town regularly is bound to have a few stories of chaos. The combination of crowds of (mostly) strangers and alcohol have been shown to create some haunting and funny memories, depending on the night.
Working security in a bar in rural Ireland.
Half an hour before closing two of the local guys stumble up to the door, literally holding each other up. I had no intention of letting them in for their own benefit but then they explained that it was Friend A's stag night and they were on a mission to have one pint in every establishment that sold alcohol in the town and my place was the second last on the list. Keep in mind this is rural Ireland and we counted 18 different premises that sell alcohol. I knew the guys well and they weren't trouble-makers and were close friends of the owner so with his approval I let them in for a pint.