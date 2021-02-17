20 people share their funniest stories of sending a text to the wrong person.

If you've ever sent a message to the wrong chat, then you're already deeply familiar with the sinking feeling in your gut that hits you like a barrel of regret.
Whether you accidentally send a NSFW text to the family group chat, or a gossipy screenshot to the person you're gossiping about, the desire for a real-life delete button is never more real than when you shoot off the wrong text.
In a popular Reddit thread, people shared their most embarrassing "oops wrong chat" stories, and the secondhand embarrassment goes deep.
A coworker kept f**king things up and I was the one who was fixing it. This particular instance wasn't too egregious, but she had a pattern of reading half a request doing the part she read and flagging it as complete despite having no response to the back half of it. It was resulting in complaints that were funneling back to me. Our clients were frustrated and so I was frustrated.