20 people share the funniest thing a child has ever said to them.

Kids have a lack of filter and worldly context that can make them the funniest people on earth. When you mix unbridled curiosity, a brain that's still cooking, and complete lack of inhibition, you're going to find yourself with some comedic gold.

Of course, once kids recognize the satisfaction of making people laugh, they're more likely to ham it up on purpose. Nonetheless, the funniest things kids say often come from a completely unplanned interaction.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the funniest thing they've ever heard a kid say, and it only confirms that the unbridled brain is full of zingers.

1. From OP:

I was teaching a class of 2nd graders and the first day back from vacation I asked "did anyone go somewhere fun over vacation?" One student responded "we didn't go anywhere because my dad had hemorrhoids." I almost lost it.

2. From muggleslayer: