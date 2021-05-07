20 people share the funniest thing a drunk friend has said to them.

When your friend gets a little too drunk, your first priority should be to get them some water and make sure they're in a safe place. Generally, we're not rushing to grab our notebooks in order to write down everything a drunk pal is slurring.

However, there are times when a drunken friend shape-shifts into an accidental comedic genius or philosophical savant, and it can be equally impressive and amusing to watch them go for it verbally.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the funniest and most memorable things they've heard a drunk friend say, and it truly runs the gamut.

1. From immileycyrus:

"I'll have a large alcohol please"

2. From Slickwats4: