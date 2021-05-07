20 people share the funniest thing a drunk friend has said to them.

When your friend gets a little too drunk, your first priority should be to get them some water and make sure they're in a safe place. Generally, we're not rushing to grab our notebooks in order to write down everything a drunk pal is slurring.
However, there are times when a drunken friend shape-shifts into an accidental comedic genius or philosophical savant, and it can be equally impressive and amusing to watch them go for it verbally.
"I'll have a large alcohol please"
My not-so-smart friend's girlfriend was drunk and going on and on about how he isn't as dumb as he seems and said " 9 out of 10 times he is the smartest person in the room." This is not true, of course. So another friend replies "That's because it's only you two in the room 9 times out of 10."