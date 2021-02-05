20 people share the funniest thing they've seen someone do in a classroom.

Some people were born to clown, and even the most serious or well-structured classroom can't contain their desire to be a ham.
While class clowns can sometimes be a frustration for teachers trying to keep lessons on track, their most over-the-top shenanigans can also provide lifetime memories for everyone present. Plus, there are plenty of teachers with clown tendencies, who can out-joke any student at the drop of a hat.
In my math class my senior year of high school, for the final we were allowed to bring in an 8.5x11" sheet of paper (standard printer-paper size) with notes on it. Only, my teacher accidentally wrote 8.5x11' on the white-board. Being the a**hole I am, I had to expose her mistake. Instead of studying for the final, I spent the weekend before the exam making a huge 8.5x11 foot long foldable poster-board, and I filled it with random math facts and puns.