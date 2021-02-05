20 people share the funniest thing they've seen someone do in a classroom.

Some people were born to clown, and even the most serious or well-structured classroom can't contain their desire to be a ham.

While class clowns can sometimes be a frustration for teachers trying to keep lessons on track, their most over-the-top shenanigans can also provide lifetime memories for everyone present. Plus, there are plenty of teachers with clown tendencies, who can out-joke any student at the drop of a hat.

In honor of all the class clowns and teachers with a twinkle in their eye, people on Reddit shared the funniest things they've ever seen someone do in a classroom.

1. From OP: