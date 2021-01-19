20 people share the funniest thing they’ve seen that they weren’t allowed to laugh at.

Some of the funniest moments are technically too grim or inappropriate to laugh at out loud, which makes it even harder to suppress the gut instinct.

Funerals, for instance, can have some of the most morbidly funny moments, but unless it's a joke in the eulogy or a conversation at the reception that tickles your funny bone, it's best to hold it in.

Similarly, there are plenty of situations where someone gets hurt in such an absurd and slapstick way it's hard to not laugh, even if you're also concerned about their well-being. Also, there are infinite cringe and embarrassing scenarios where someone doesn't realize just how weird they are making it for everyone else, laughing in these moments can sometimes fill the air with even more tension.

In a popular Reddit thread , people shared the funniest thing they've seen someone do that they weren't allowed to laugh at.

1. From Miraclefish: