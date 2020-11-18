A lot of moments go down at weddings - deeply touching exchanges, cringe inducing passing comments, delicious free food, grossly overrated free food, and the unrivaled unintentionally funny moments.There is something heightened about the juxtaposition between expensive wedding trappings and undignified moments that make them even funnier and harder to forget.In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the funniest thing they've ever seen at a wedding, and the shroud of tradition serves as the ideal comedic background for embarrassment and disruption.1. From Back2Bach: The bride's long train went out the front doors and part-way down the steps as she awaited the processional to begin. Unknown to her, a little dog from the neighborhood went to sleep on her train and "came along for the ride" as she approached the altar for the ceremony to begin. 2. From markuslinnmanuel: I went to a friend's wedding about 15 years ago. He and his now-wife had been sweethearts since like the 3rd grade or something ridiculous like that, so both families knew each other really well and got along great with each other. The reception was at this nice country club, with a big open courtyard in the back with a pool. The highlight of the evening was near the end of the party, when the mother-of-the-groom was making her rounds to say goodbye. She very explicitly told the brother-of-the-bride not to f*ck around by the pool, and he very drunkenly and hilariously nodded and smiled and tackled her straight into the water. I couldn't believe it, my jaw was agape, but she took it really well, laughed a lot, and a pretty large contingent of the guests proceeded to eventually join them by jumping into the pool fully clothed too. The whole day really seemed like something out of a rom-com and that was the cherry on top. 3. From ExtraMediumGonzo: My former boss's wedding was probably one of the best wedding experiences. Ever. I still rank her as one of the best bosses I've ever head, even seven years later. Her second in command--a kind-hearted, if quiet individual--and I were having a drunken heart to heart. Just an all-around lovely conversation. I'll never forget the almost sleeper-cell-activated-type switch of expressions when her favorite song (Girl Crush by Little Big Town) started over the speakers. She changed from thought-provoking to Woo GirlTM with breakneck speed. She leapt up, sweeping both her wine glass and mine off the table and down, down, down to the floor, shattering. She, in all drunken seriousness, grabbed a cloth napkin, placed it over the shards like one would a pet's pee puddle with newspaper. She stared deep into my soul and said, "No one has to knooooow," as she backed up slowly toward the dance floor, disappearing into the crowd. Contextually, one of the funniest f*cking things I've ever seen. 4. From From-the-Trailerpark: A complete camouflage wedding party. 5. From retrobread_: My uncles wedding had a funny inconvenience in it. I was 8 years old at the time and it’s the part where the party begins and a random 45-year-old looking man walks in all suited up so the DJ stops the music while my uncle gets the microphone and asks “excuse me to the man that just walked in, who are you? Do I know you?” Whilst everyone’s silent the man just goes “do you need to?” Turns out he just heard the wedding, went home, got suited up and walked right in. My uncle and aunt let him stay and he got the very first piece of the cake. We never saw him again but I hope he’s doing well and that I meet him again someday if he’s still alive today. 6. From McDougal_Scarborough: I used to DJ at wedding receptions. Once all the kids and older guests go home, and the rest are drunk, there's so much that goes on that you wouldn't believe. We used to figure out who the party slut will be, the guy whose the first one to pass out. But the funniest thing I saw was two drunk men (in their 60's) in a fist fight. They had rented an entire hotel in a small beach town. The father of the groom was in an argument with the father of the bride because he felt his room wasn't good enough. The father of the bride (who paid for everything) punched the groom's father so hard, he bent over backwards onto the bonnet of my car. 7. From Uhhlaneuh: My cousin farted and it was so bad everyone evacuated the dance floor. 8. From RealistMissy: Drunk karaoke. My ears were bleeding, but my stomach was hurting from laughter. It is such a joy seeing people trying to sing, knowing they can't, but putting up a show regardless. 9. From Deicidalmaniac41: My uncle got ridiculously drunk and fell backwards out of a kitchen window. Seeing him wear those flip-up sunglasses and suspenders that day made it even funnier. 10. From RuralPARules: The bride threw her bouquet to the group of single women. And, instead of a garter, she threw her panties to the group of single men. 11. From Then_Quiet4066: My brother got a fart gun for his birthday in February. Fast forward to December, my mom's cousin was getting married. She made it clear that if my brother tooted his fart gun, she would never talk to us again. So, the day before, my mom hid it in the trash and my brother found it. At the reception, the bride was taking so long to take her pics, so my brother entertained us with his fart gun. Luckily the groom was good natured, so we still talk to them and their beautiful little baby. 12. From Pookah: As a one time wedding photographer, I've seen many tits pop out. 13. From AceTheNotSoGreat: One of my cousins (who was about 5 at the time) was running around and screaming inside the Church with his parents chasing after him. I was the flower girl and I almost broke down laughing at the sight. 14. From Ask_me_4_a_story: This wedding I went to had two pastors. And it was weird as f*ck too, the girl was weird, the guy was weird, they played music that was weird, it was pretty awful. At the end when they said I now pronounce you man and wife and sh*t, that part they walked out to Star Wars music which is also pretty stupid. Anyway, the funny part was that after they walked out they came back in and shook everyone's hand and told them thanks for coming, you know how they do that after the weddings. Well these two dumb f*ckin pastors forgot to turn their microphones off and that shit reverberated throughout the whole church. The couple stopped shaking hands and the music stopped playing and everyone just looked up at the ceiling listening to these pastors speak into their wireless microphones. The first pastor goes, and I quote, "That was the worst wedding I have ever done." God damn I laughed so hard. 15. From Hoorayforkate128: I was at a co worker's wedding and was literally the only single person there. She still tried to do a bouquet toss. I asked her to just hand me the stupid thing. 16. From Phranquelyhnne: The wedding I DJ’d last week had like four flower girls. I think they were all nieces or something, but the last was the youngest. She was maybe three. She was picking up all the petals the others had thrown down and putting them in her basket. She wouldn’t walk down the aisle, she was doing that little kid "I’m Cleaning!" slow one at a time pick up stuff. I was dying. Someone eventually picked her up and carried her to the altar. 17. From whyImcalledqueen: Went to a BDSM themed wedding, but it was also kind of some satire of BDSM stuff, so the person marrying my friends was a cross dresser in an over the top leather outfit with an over the top cone bra. The ceremony had some funny lines in it like "Do you promise to be a good sub, forever serving, with minimal brattiness" "I do" "Good girl" Was extremely entertaining to be at. 18. From Ambartah: My now-husband then-fiancé walking into a glass door. What’s so funny is he knew he’d walk into it and said so earlier on in the night, and I didn’t even need to turn around to know it was him walking into the door. Left a lovely face print, too! 19. From somegirlfromsask: Farm Wedding: bride slipped and fell in horse poop during photoshoot. Dress was covered in poop the rest of the day. I might have been the only one to laugh actually, I can’t remember I was 3 bottles of wine into my day. 20. From Alan153: Let's start by saying she was a rather tall and large lady and the groom was a little runt. Neither of them were very nice people and their wedding was not fun. The bride was left standing in the middle of the dance floor awaiting her first dance with her new husband who could not be found. He was twisted drunk and eventually made his way to the floor where his wife wedged his head between her tits in an attempt to keep him upright and sauntered through the song. It was painful to watch.