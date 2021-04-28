20 people share the funniest way they failed at an everyday task.

Being a person is hard, and sometimes our brains simply cannot help us carry on the small actions that make up our day.

So much of our lives are carried out on autopilot, the way we pour our freshly brewed coffee, the dos and don'ts of small talk, being able to tell an escalator from stairs, so when our brain decides to take a beat - we can quickly find ourselves failing at embarrassingly mundane tasks.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared some of their small daily life fails.

1. From cheetoburrito:

I ride my bike to work almost every day. I had a flat, so was taking the train one day and didn't notice until I was outside my building that I was wearing my bike helmet.

2. From superunleaded: