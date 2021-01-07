20 people share the funniest or weirdest thing they've overheard someone say in public.

There is nothing quite like the pure amusement you get after accidentally overhearing a weird snippet of a stranger's conversation.

Lacking context can make passing quotes from strangers infinitely entertaining, and in some cases deeply concerning. The most memorable ones can turn into their own flash fiction in your brain, as you imagine and fill in the rest of that person's story.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the funniest, weirdest, and most repulsive things they've overheard someone say.

1. From picksandchooses:

"Overheard" is not the right word, "couldn't ignore" is closer. A guy in a very expensive suit was walking through a parking lot, pissed off, screaming into a cellphone "…THERE'S BEEN A CREW THERE FOR A WEEK AND NO WORK IS DONE! I NEED YOU TO LIGHT A FIRE UNDER THAT GUY'S A**…"