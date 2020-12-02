Being a child can be a confusing and scary time as you try to navigate and understand the world, but it can also be hilarious to look back on all the weird things you once did...Remembering your childhood can often be filled with a whole lot of, "why on Earth did I do that," as you reflect on the scar you got from trying to climb your neighbor's trampoline net to get to the roof and jump into their pool. Shout out to the year I refused to wear anything but one sad pink dress that I also slept in it and wore under all my clothes to school.While the part of our brains responsible for weighing consequences and risk is not fully developed as children, kids often make decisions or attempt experiments that are dangerous, perplexing or simply hilarious. The phases some kids go through or the reasons they come up with to justify putting their toys in the toaster and lighting their doll collection on fire with a magifying glass can be true gems.So, when a Reddit user asked, "What was your biggest 'What was I thinking?!' moment as a child?" people were ready to share the memories from their childhood that make them laugh, cringe, or just deeply wonder why.1. When I was around 9, I vividly remember sitting in Red Robin with my family. There was a Scheel's that had just opened up down the road and I wanted more than anything to ride the ferris wheel that was in the lobby of it. My mother told me I could so long as I ate my food. For some ungoshly reason, I really didn't want to eat...so I stuck the cheeseburger down my pants. I don't recall how I did this so sneakily that no one noticed, but I accomplished it. We then went to Scheel's and I rode the ferris wheel...still with a cheeseburger in my pants. I knew I had to dispose of it after this so I went to the bathroom. My 9 year old logic told me it was a good idea to throw the cheeseburger and my underwear into the "period box" next to the toilet. As we left Scheel's, which was in a strip mall, highly public place, my mother somehow found out about my mishap, and proceeded to grab my butt and say, "Katie Ann. Where on earth did your panties go?" So many stares. And that's that. I was one weird child. - katepank11 2. I think I was around 7 or 8. But my friend Christian and I colored each others penis' green with felt tip pen at his house. I have no idea what that was about. His mum found us. - moistwater 3. I pissed in the kitchen garbage can when I was 7. I figured it was just another form of waste and the garbage can seemed pretty logical. - [deleted] 4. One day I learned you could make caramel by heating up sugar. I was so fascinated by this, I stole my dads lighter, took a giant spoonful of sugar, and started heating up the spoon from the underside with the lighter. My mom was pretty frightened when she found me. - redditor_13 5. Took a sh*t on my front lawn. My mom goes "That's what a wild animal does, you know!" In my attempt to articulate my motivation, all I could respond with was "I know". And I knew full well it was wrong to shit on the lawn, but I just wanted to break routine. - tombonus 6. When I was eight year old the electricity was out and my mom set a candle on my dresser to light the room. I didn't like it so I hid it under the bed. She sorta freaked when I called her in because the bed was on fire. - Kjfitz 7. When I was 4 years old I put a water hose in my grandmothers gas tank and filled it up. - loydchristmas 8. I wanted to write on the wall but I knew, from past experience, that I would get in trouble. So I decided to frame my sister- I wrote her name. I was 4 at the time, and was still learning to write my letters appropriately. So instead of writing 'Debbie,' I wrote 'Deddie.' Needless to say, my older sister did not take the fall for me. - SuperDuperLily 9. I stuck a green crayon up my nose in school when I was little. It went so far up, I had to be taken to hospital for it to be removed. Got the rest of the day off school. - GH05TWR1t3R 10. My little sister and I loved to poke holes with ballpoint pens. Little kids are dumb. We had waterbeds when we were growing up, and a screen door in the front of the house. Both of our parents worked, so sometimes we would poke a hole in the bed and it would be draining for hours before mom or dad got home. Our house was flooded a lot until our parents wised up and just bought us mattresses like regular people. Also, don't believe the hype. Waterbeds suck. - Kevin_Wolf 11. When I was 6 I once ran through my house squeezing a bottle of ketchup under my arm because America's Funniest Home Videos told me if I did random things someone might be filming it and I could be on tv. - super_matt 12. As a child I hated broccoli with a passion, so whenever we had dinner, I would stuff my mouth full of them and ask to be excused to the bathroom to spit them in the toilet...pretty smart huh? Nope I forgot to flush the damn toilet - EsquireKing 13. When I was about 7 or so I had just stepped out of the bath and was standing in a towel, in the living room. I shouted, "Look what I can do!" and pissed on the carpet; I was a weird child. - Die_Ubermensch 14. When I didn't like the dinner my mother had put in front of me, I'd sneak pieces of it out of their sight until I had cleaned enough of my plate that I could be excused. The problem was that I hid the pieces under the plate so as soon as my mom cleared the dishes, I was busted. - dmorin 15. I, with little encouragement, completely dropped my pants in the middle of the school cafeteria in 2nd grade. - WikWak 16. I washed my grandma's car with loose gravel when I was 4 - mxms87 17. I threw a pizza slice on the cafeteria roof in 7th grade. - knocklessmonster 18. When I was about 10, I was helping my grandma iron some clothes and I couldn't figure out how to see if it was hot. Spread my entire hand out and just pressed it against the iron. Damn near burned my fingerprints off, but I haven't had to use an iron since. - [deleted] 19. when i was in first grade [about 6 yrs old], a friend of mine had her birthday party at a restaurant, and i ordered fried chicken. for whatever reason, i decided to bring a bone home for my stuffed dog, because i had just recently learned that dogs like bones. well, i happened to be wearing a dress that day, with no pockets and no pants underneath, so i took the chicken bone and put it in my underwear so i wouldnt be carrying it around all day. well when i got home, it turned out my whole family had come over to visit. i still remember the looks on all of their faces when i proudly announced "MOMMY LOOK WHAT I GOT FOR CHARLIE!" and pulled a chicken bone out of my underwear. - tugboats_nd_arson 20. I was trying to be economical and used the walls as my crayon canvas. Apparently saving the trees is not a justifiable excuse for my mom. - VileplumesCousin