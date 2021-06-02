20 people share their greatest 'you can cut the tension with a butter knife' stories.

There are some moments where the tension is so thick you could cut it with a butter knife, or more realistically, you'd need a chainsaw to fully eradicate all of the awkwardness.

While these moments of tension can involve a lot of different emotional factors, one of the most consistent through-lines is how sudden the tension sets in, and how awkward it is to exit the situation.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared their greatest stories of times the tension was so thick they needed a knife for it.

My mom died due to an overdose and without a will. At the funeral home, my stepdad, grandmother, aunt, brother and I were in the office to plan my mother's funeral.