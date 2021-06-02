20 people share their greatest 'you can cut the tension with a butter knife' stories.

There are some moments where the tension is so thick you could cut it with a butter knife, or more realistically, you'd need a chainsaw to fully eradicate all of the awkwardness.
While these moments of tension can involve a lot of different emotional factors, one of the most consistent through-lines is how sudden the tension sets in, and how awkward it is to exit the situation.
My mom died due to an overdose and without a will. At the funeral home, my stepdad, grandmother, aunt, brother and I were in the office to plan my mother's funeral.
My aunt and grandmother hated my stepdad. They said he enabled my mother, and didn't take care of her. My stepdad also owed my grandmother money.
My stepdad hated us all. My brother had stolen from him, he thought my grandmother and aunt were over-bearing, and he blamed me for my mother dying because I had cut off contact with her (it was for my own well-being).