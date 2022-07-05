20 people share the 'incredibly American' things that seem weird to non-Americans.

No, even our beloved apple pie wasn't invented in America. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's an incredibly American thing that Americans don't realize is American?" people were ready to share the stereotypes, traditions, or not-so-universal behaviors that scream "I'm from the United States."
I used to work in a call Center that took calls from Americans and Canadians. I’d ask “Where are you from, Canada or the US?” Canadians would say “Canada” and American would say “Texas” or “New York” etc. Never ever would they reply with their country name. - fancyllampants-
Mixing three different canned foods together and calling it a casserole. - calls_you_a_bellend
Free refills at restaurants - that1guycalledpeter
Pledging allegiance to the flag or singing the national anthem outside of special events. I went to see a kids talent show in a small rural town, there were maybe 8 acts and 30 people watching and they all stood and pledged allegiance to the flag and sang the national anthem before hand. It was extremely strange - _mister_pink