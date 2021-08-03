20 people share the items that changed their lives that cost under $50.

Most of the things that improve our lives are time-consuming. Taking care of our relationships and bodies takes commitment and persistence, which is why it's so easy to stay on a hamster wheel of frustration instead of making things better.
However, not all life improvements have to be massive and overwhelming. Decisions as simple as buying a helpful tool can make our everyday lives easier, while also imbuing us with a feeling of productivity.
Ear plugs for concerts.
A fire extinguisher.
I didn't buy one for the longest time because I thought they were like $100-200. Then I was in Home Depot one day turns out you can get a small one for your kitchen for like $20!
Forearm Forklifts.
They are now pre-housewarming presents for anyone moving. Two people moved a front load washer downstairs and neither of us screwed our backs up in the process. Those suckers weigh a solid couple hundred pounds with the stabilizing weights and are unwieldy to boot but we were able to maneuver it very well with the straps. They are a brilliant invention.
I can't recommend them enough.