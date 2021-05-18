Someecards Logo
20 people share the juicy and awkward conversations they've overheard at a restaurant.

Bronwyn Isaac
May 18, 2021 | 5:16 PM
One of the best parts of going out for dinner is absorbing the atmosphere and listening in on the conversations around you.

If you're lucky, you'll be able to catch a juicy tidbit from a nearby table, which is all it takes to craft a narrative about a stranger. Filling in the conversational blanks and speculating on a stranger's drama is deeply satisfying, since there are no true stakes for you, and it can function as an IRL telenovela. Plus, one-liners with no context have a way of sounding immediately philosophical, so there can be an accidental profound element as well.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared conversations they've overheard from other tables while at dinner, and it's an emotionally mixed bag.

1. From MrPuNkMaN:

She asked him when he was finally going to leave his wife.

2. From peekachou:

They hated that the place was full of "kids pretending to be in love" I'm sorry but you're a 40-year-old in an ice cream shop what do you expect.

