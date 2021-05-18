20 people share the juicy and awkward conversations they've overheard at a restaurant.

One of the best parts of going out for dinner is absorbing the atmosphere and listening in on the conversations around you.
If you're lucky, you'll be able to catch a juicy tidbit from a nearby table, which is all it takes to craft a narrative about a stranger. Filling in the conversational blanks and speculating on a stranger's drama is deeply satisfying, since there are no true stakes for you, and it can function as an IRL telenovela. Plus, one-liners with no context have a way of sounding immediately philosophical, so there can be an accidental profound element as well.
She asked him when he was finally going to leave his wife.
They hated that the place was full of "kids pretending to be in love" I'm sorry but you're a 40-year-old in an ice cream shop what do you expect.