20 people share life hacks and skills someone can learn in under 10 minutes.

Bronwyn Isaac
Mar 30, 2021 | 6:23 PM
One of the hardest parts of living well is acquiring all the skills and habits necessary to live a better life.

It takes time to build a habit of exercising, it takes trial and error to become a proficient cook, setting emotional boundaries can be a long and hard-won process, and well, most of the life skills that help us along the way aren't learned in a day.

However, for every rule there's an exception, and there are some nuggets of knowledge you can pick up right now that will help you along your way.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared something you can learn in 10 minutes that will make your life better.

1. From DigitalSteven1:

S in morse code is short-short-short, and O is long-long-long. If you can ever only transmit a single frequency of audio for whatever reason, this is basically the only morse code you should know.

2. From KingBooRadley:

Use the minus sign to eliminate search results containing certain words.
(For example: Ravens -Baltimore).

3. From Lucky_Ad9875:

Horses kick to the rear, not the side. Cattle kick to the side, not the rear.

