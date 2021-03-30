20 people share life hacks and skills someone can learn in under 10 minutes.

One of the hardest parts of living well is acquiring all the skills and habits necessary to live a better life.

It takes time to build a habit of exercising, it takes trial and error to become a proficient cook, setting emotional boundaries can be a long and hard-won process, and well, most of the life skills that help us along the way aren't learned in a day.

However, for every rule there's an exception, and there are some nuggets of knowledge you can pick up right now that will help you along your way.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared something you can learn in 10 minutes that will make your life better.

1. From DigitalSteven1:

S in morse code is short-short-short, and O is long-long-long. If you can ever only transmit a single frequency of audio for whatever reason, this is basically the only morse code you should know.

2. From KingBooRadley:

Use the minus sign to eliminate search results containing certain words.

(For example: Ravens -Baltimore).