Even the most dreamy of romantic partners is a human being with flaws that can drive you up a wall. While it's typical for infatuation to shield us from someone's most annoying flaws in the very beginning stages of a relationship, eventually the mask falls, and we are faced with the strange ways our partner chews food, or their inability to keep up with the laundry.Being compatible with someone is heavily reliant on agreeing to tolerate their flaws, because you love everything else about them so much. Or in some cases, learning to love their flaws as well (and ideally this is reciprocated back to you).It's a lot easier to have grace for potential deal-breakers after you've already fallen deep in love and been through hardships with someone. At that point, you can see just how worth it your partner is, even if they sing off-key loudly for hours on end.In a popular Reddit thread, people shared things they didn't find out about their partner until later in the relationship that might've been a deal breaker earlier on.1. From Abtino11: How mean she could be to people. She burned more bridges with friends in the 3 years we were together than I've done in my whole life. She's generally pretty sweet, but when she gets pissed off she will say some of the meanest things I've heard. It took me a long time to recognize the common denominator because we rarely had any problems. 2. From Keielk9734: I met my girlfriend when I was 17 and she was 19. There wasn't any pre-existing friendship or anything. She had moved from another state about 6 months before we met so I never really knew anything about her past except what she told me. She's an only child but has a lot of extended family living pretty scattered over the US. I had never met most of them even several years into the relationship. She had taken a couple trips around holidays to see her aunt, uncle, and her two cousins in Texas. Nothing out of the ordinary here, but about 3 years into the relationship, she told me there there was something she's wanted to tell me for a long time but she was always nervous about how I would react to it, and was scared that it would be a deal breaker if it was out in the open before we started dating. She told me that the younger of the two "cousins", was actually her daughter, and the aunt and uncle were actually her adoptive parents. She had her in high school and gave her up at birth. We've been together for nearly ten years now and it's still pretty crazy thinking that she has a daughter. She was obviously very young when she was pregnant (still in high school) so she thought it would be best to give her up to a family that were pretty close to her parents and were happy to adopt. Her daughter is doing great now, has a great stable home, and still has full contact with her biological mother (They're like best friends). Definitely a lot to process at the time but I only felt closer to her for telling me and I fully understood her side of the situation. 3. From emmettfitz: Her low libido, I'm not a horn dog by any stretch, but completely avoiding and ignoring anything sexual for months on end. I would have like to have known that we are sexually incompatible. I love her with all my heart, we've been together for 25 years, but this subject is a source of friction which makes me feel depressed, unloved and unwanted. Edit Seems like there are a LOT of unhappy/repressed people out there. I'm both sorry and right there with ya. I really don't think our spouses truly know how damaging to our psyches it is. But hey! Not their problem. Edit #2 I wanted to add that we have discussed this. We've talked about the possibility of her being abused, If she had an affair while I was gone (over a year and a half - Iraq). All of which she denies. I've talked with her everything I've talked about in my replies, except the introduction of a third party in any form. 4. From Moonlover36: He kept a sex calendar/ book, came across it two years into the relationship. He had symbols for what he did with the woman and notes like if it happen on the first date or not, for example X = kissing and so on and so on. The first few months of dating before becoming "exclusive" he told me I was the only woman he was with, well according to the calendar I was far from it, sometimes multiple women in a day. 5. From dont_read_into_it: He doesn't eat all the meat off the bone. He takes 2-3 bites of a wing and then goes to the next one. Same travesty with corn on the cob. I always tell him he's lucky I fell for him before we ate wings together. I still judge him every time. 6. From halfassedunicorn: That he's bipolar. My brother is bipolar as well and growing up with him has been hell, watching him ruin his life with gambling etc. when "high" and being suicidal when depressed. I'm glad my boyfriend didn't tell me until later in the relationship, because now I know there are functioning bipolar people out there. Best 3 years of my life so far. 7. From SteelaGixxer: Debt. Crippling debt and a complete lack of financial aptitude...it has been a long but prosperous 3 years my friends. 8. From iamakatnamedwoody: My wife has so little self-confidence that she constantly questions herself to the point of utter indecision. On everything big or small she has no opinion because she simply can't decide. I suspect its fear of being wrong but I don't really want to tell her its ok to be wrong. Something tells me that wouldn't help. 9. From GrumpySarlacc: She just liked me a lot and pretended to be more similar to me than she was. Claimed to be a gamer, but she never once played with me in two years, claimed to smoke, would never join me, claimed to enjoy most of the things I enjoy doing but she did not. We ended up sitting in my bed for hours every single time we hung out. 10. From Hashtag_brownies: My GF cheated on her last boyfriend. Not for love but because she was mad at him. She was still young then and really regrets it but it would probably have been a dealbreaker if I knew before I fell head over heels for her. We have a great, stable relationship but it's still nagging in the back of my head from time to time and makes me insecure... 11. From os10_maj: She's cheated on every boyfriend shes ever had with her first love. Except me of course...I'm a special and unique snowflake. 12. From semicartematic: Her smoking. We met when she started working as a server at a restaurant that I was already employed as a bartender. She was chatting with a female co-bartender who supposedly told her that I would not date a smoker so she hid it from me at first! Now happily married 10 years later! EDIT: We are HAPPILY married, no I do not like smoking but she is also not a fan of me playing PS4 as much as I do. She is not a compulsive liar, Jesus, Reddit. 13. From Flickthebean87: Not able to wait for any length of time without completely flipping out. Standing in lines, really anything longer than 20 minutes. Going to the grocery store together is a nightmare. There's quite a bit. Edit- I'm clarifying. 20 minutes is an example of a wait time. Say a doctors appointment? I didn't mean standing in line for 20 minutes. I meant freaking out waiting on something for longer than 20 minutes. 14. From PoeticMilk: My ex husband is terrible with money. Has been his entire adult life, even now. When we started dating, we were broke college kids. We both had part time jobs but he never seemed to have money. Over the years, he graduated, got a good job, we married, had a baby. My excellent credit history slipped huge, I amassed a ton of debt because of his spending habits. When he left me for another woman, he left me over $30k in marital debt, and thru the power of his attorney, I was stuck with it. We've been divorced for going on 4 years now and I'm just starting to recover financially. And now he pays child support for our child on top of taking care of his new family. 15. From Dahnhilla: I didn't realise any of these things until she moved in with me and it became clear that she was barely a functioning adult. She couldn't use a washing machine, iron or dishwasher. She had no ambition. She dealt with her problems by going to bed early and hoping they'd solved themselves by morning (spoiler, they hadn't). She spent all her money on her horse and had to borrow money for fuel to get to work by the 3rd week of most months. The only thing she could cook was fries and chicken nuggets. She thought it was okay to work all day, ride her horse then go to bed without showering or brushing her teeth (and then try to initiate sex, urgh). She didn't consider tidying up after herself to be normal and she would proudly text me when she did some laundry or the washing up, then got annoyed when I wasn't grateful she'd managed to sort out her own sh*t. But mainly, she liked to f*ck other dudes. 16. From stars_fan: Married 19 years...never once managed to toss his socks INTO the hamper. 17. From unsupported: My wife is infertile because of PCOS (cysts on her ovaries). I wanted to have kids and that is one of the reasons I broken it off with an older coworker who already had kids. Ironically, it turns out I'm also infertile. We made the best decision to adopt and now have two wonderful kids. 18. From Telenovelarocks: That she was the kind of person that would cheat on me for months and then tell me on my birthday, bailing on the vacation she asked me to book. F*ck you. Never would have even been friends with you if I knew you were such an a*shole. 19. From Bobcatluv: My husband is a very kind and loving man, but he has no motivation or direction in life. I'm the complete opposite. I have two degrees and recently went back to school again while working to make a huge job change. I'm very pleased with my new job and stand to earn a great deal more than I was before. My husband went to college for a year and a half before dropping out and has worked in sales since then. This has never bothered me, but he constantly complains about his work and how much he hates his job. He's always talking about going back to school. I totally support him attending a trade/degree program, or even changing jobs, but he won't finish filling out the applications. As much as he hates his work, he's very comfortable there. The thing that scares me is that there is a very real possibility his sales job will be moved to completely online, and then he will be out of work AND have little prospects. We've discussed it and he is aware of all of this, but still won't make any changes. All I can do is continue to be loving and supportive. 20. From Goodkall: She thought pornography was cheating. Never once came up jerking it for years, and then suddenly she sees the browser history and I'm divorced.