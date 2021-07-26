20 people share major loopholes in life they've managed to exploit.

Life is full of arbitrary rules we have to follow to survive. We have to work jobs so we have money to pay rent, brush our teeth and eat food so our bodies can function, and figure out ways to communicate with other humans that aren't completely alienating.

It is utterly exhausting to live as a semi-functional adult, which is why it's wonderful when we stumble upon any loopholes that could help us in the murky waters of everyday life.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the loopholes in life that they've learned to exploit, and you may want to take notes.

Before asking someone for something, say “I wonder if you could help me...” This puts the other person into an automatic position of power, which not many people have in life, and they are more apt to fulfill your request.