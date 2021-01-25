20 people share the moment they became something they always hated.

The material reality of our lives change, whether we like it or not.

Even the most stubborn and consistent among us is likely to change in ways we didn't expect, and sometimes the fullness of that hits you in a moment you're doing something you swore you'd never do.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the moment they became something they swore to destroy.

1. From Noah-Izzy:

Drank a sh*t ton of milk when I was a kid because I believed lactose-intolerant people were wimps.

Lo and behold, I’ll sh*t my pants if I have a glass of milk nowadays.