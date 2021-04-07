20 people share the moment that helped them get over a long-time crush.

Getting over a long-term crush is truly hard. Regardless of whether they like you back or don't know your first name, letting go of the infatuation and comforting obsession with something can take far more effort than we'd like to admit.
Sometimes the best way to let go of a crush is to transfer all those strong feelings onto a new person, other times, you have to take a deep inventory of a crush's flaws in order to move forward.
If you're currently stuck in the abyss of an inescapable crush and you could use some tips and encouragement for moving on, then this Reddit thread full of people talking about what helped them get over a crush is just what you need.
Well, for me, I kept telling myself that I did not fall in love with her, but with the idea of her. I had always imagined a future with her...I wouldn't bore you with the details, but yeah in those imaginations she seemed to be so excited about my presence, I mean she was in real life too (she's a pretty good friend of mine), but in those dreams, a little more, I guess? But anyway the fabricated and real girl were almost pole opposites in nature. So I kept telling myself for three years that the girl I actually had a crush on never existed. I liked the girl in my imagination, and there, she liked me back too; it wasn't the case with the real one. So that's what helped me move on from her. She's still my friend, maybe we're not as close as we were before, maybe its for the best. I still sometimes get slight feelings for her, but I'm sure it will wear out with time.