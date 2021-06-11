20 people share the moments they thought: ‘didn’t think I’d get this far.’

Have you ever looked around at your life in a positive wave of shock and surprise, pinching yourself at how you got to where you are?

These moments can be grand and obvious, or small and subtle, and they serve as a pleasant reminder that while personal progress isn't linear or easy, it can actually happen.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the moments that made them look around and say "I didn't think I'd get this far."

Hopefully, these can serve as a boost for anyone feeling like they're never going to stop hitting a wall.

1. From eggpantemoji:

When I realized I’ve been in a stable relationship for 4 years and people start asking when we’re getting engaged.