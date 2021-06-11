20 people share the moments they thought: ‘didn’t think I’d get this far.’

Have you ever looked around at your life in a positive wave of shock and surprise, pinching yourself at how you got to where you are?
These moments can be grand and obvious, or small and subtle, and they serve as a pleasant reminder that while personal progress isn't linear or easy, it can actually happen.
Hopefully, these can serve as a boost for anyone feeling like they're never going to stop hitting a wall.
When I realized I’ve been in a stable relationship for 4 years and people start asking when we’re getting engaged.
I gave my resume to fancy private school (I’m a teacher, but new to the field) and I didn’t expect a call back. But they called me today to ask my expected salary and I said “I don’t know what the average is. Let me Google it.” Ya girl was not prepared.