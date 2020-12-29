20 people share the moment that made them question their own intelligence.

We all have humbling moments that make us question our own intelligence, and while it can be embarrassing in the moment, it's funny to let go and laugh at our own egos.

Sometimes, the medicine we need the most to grow as people is a hard-to-swallow pill of humility, and the realization that intelligence isn't a stagnant trait, but something you feed with curiosity.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the moment they realized they weren't as intelligent as they thought they were.

1. From charlie_chapped_lips:

I have trouble opening doors that have "pull" written on them.

2. From Poempoem678:

I tried getting out of the car with my seatbelt on yesterday.