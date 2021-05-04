20 people share the moment they realized they were a toxic person.

It's easy to point fingers at other people's toxic traits, but the sad truth is, most of us have engaged in toxic behavior at some point. So much of being human is striking a balance between our base urges that could hurt ourselves and others, and the parts of us that actively want to live in peace and maturity.
While it's not fun to assess our flaws or negative patterns, the only way to form healthier coping mechanisms is through honesty (which is different than self-flagellation or self-hatred). So, if you've been taking emotional inventory and have been sheepish to stare down some of your toxic traits, just know you're not alone in this process.
I always knew I bottled up negative emotions because upbringing, but I had zero self-awareness of how that impacted my treatment of others until it almost ruined a lifelong friendship.
Any time I was upset with someone, I wouldn’t say anything. I’d tell myself I had let it go, but resentment would build up and bleed through in the way I saw that person, how I treated/spoke about them, etc.