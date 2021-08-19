20 people share the moment in a relationship that made them say 'screw it, I'm out.'

Every relationship must come to an end eventually, whether through death or breakup. And while most people hope to stay together until death do them part, or there's a mature and mutually agreed upon split, a lot of relationships end in painful, sometimes sudden break-ups.
When you've been together awhile, it's natural to get used to your partner's flaws and all of the complex relationship dynamics. While this can be healthy to a certain extent, it can also make it harder to fully see how toxic things can get. So, sometimes a very obvious "f*ck this" moment is what's needed in order to leave a bad relationship.
I was 17, so its a while ago. My boyfriend was 19. I told him I wanted to break up because he was all over me. Had no friends, just me. If I was talking to his sister, he got jealous. I realized he was toxic and I realized I couldn't help him.