20 people share a moment with a stranger that changed their life.

As children, we're taught to stay away from strangers. But as adults, chance encounters with strangers can mark some of the most meaningful and surprising moments in our lives.
While most interactions with strangers are so mundane we can't even trace them, the rare strangers that touch us with kindness or humor are often etched into our brains forever.
1. From Omenaa:
When I was in elementary school I fell through ice. A man who was walking his dog saw me fall and rushed to the shore. I frantically swam back to the shore, I was only about 5 meters in to the pond so it wasn't a long way, but it took some with soaked winter clothes. When I reached the shore, the man pulled me up by my jacket. It would've been difficult to get up, as there was a steep incline. I didn't thank him, because I was in shock, but I bet he knows I was grateful, and 20 years later I still hope I would had thanked him.