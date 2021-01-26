20 people share a moment with a stranger that changed their life.

As children, we're taught to stay away from strangers. But as adults, chance encounters with strangers can mark some of the most meaningful and surprising moments in our lives.

While most interactions with strangers are so mundane we can't even trace them, the rare strangers that touch us with kindness or humor are often etched into our brains forever.

In a popular Reddit thread , people shared stories of the strangers they'll never forget.

1. From Omenaa: