20 people share moments they thought: 'this person has no idea how the world works.'

Surviving in this big wide world of chaos is no easy feat, and growing into a functional adult takes time, trial, and plenty of error.
While we all have our own pace when it comes to learning how the world works, there are some people who are so disconnected from basic common sense it can be a marvel to witness. If you've ever interacted with someone and waited for them to reveal the punchline, because it felt impossible to believe that's just how they live, then you know exactly how weird things can get.
When I was in boot camp, some kid put his letter addressed to 'mom' with no address attached.
A student working part time at my laboratory at a University came into my office and asked “so what all can I eat in the refrigerator, I didn’t know I was supposed to bring my own lunch”. I looked at him, stunned and replied “nothing, that food is what people brought for their own lunch, but you can use my grub hub to order”. He DID NOT UNDERSTAND. It took 4 tries to get him to realize he can’t just eat someone else’s lunch.