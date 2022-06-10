20 people share the most appalling behavior they've ever seen from a wedding guest.

Don't propose, don't announce a pregnancy, don't wear a white gown--as long as you follow some universal rules for wedding etiquette you're usually safe from future shaming at all family holidays...

However, it's not a wedding without a little bit of open bar-fueled drama. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the most appalling behavior you've seen from a guest at a wedding?" people were ready to shame the worst way they've ever seen someone at Table 6 try to celebrate.

1.

Was at a wedding maybe 5 years ago. The bride's family was from northern Canada. Groom's mother during her speech said "I want to thank the trailer folk for coming down." Mouth hit the ground. - jetzzz

2.