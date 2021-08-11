20 people share the most astonishing act of laziness they've ever witnessed.

Being alive is exhausting, and we all need a break sometimes. There are many moments in our lives when choosing the "lazy" route is the best move for our mental and physical health, and going that way can feel difficult in a culture obsessed with the cult of productivity.

That said, there's a big difference between not subscribing to the rat race mentality, and hitting a point of laziness where it disrupts the lives of everyone around you.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the most astonishing act of laziness they've ever witnessed, and the answers range from inspiring to infuriating.

1. From telenoobies:

There was a pizza shop right below my student complex...I called for delivery every other day.

2. From DrFeeIgood:

An old witch of a neighbor would walk her dog by driving and letting him walk beside the car while she held the leash.

3. From Naterader: