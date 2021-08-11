20 people share the most astonishing act of laziness they've ever witnessed.

Being alive is exhausting, and we all need a break sometimes. There are many moments in our lives when choosing the "lazy" route is the best move for our mental and physical health, and going that way can feel difficult in a culture obsessed with the cult of productivity.
That said, there's a big difference between not subscribing to the rat race mentality, and hitting a point of laziness where it disrupts the lives of everyone around you.
There was a pizza shop right below my student complex...I called for delivery every other day.
An old witch of a neighbor would walk her dog by driving and letting him walk beside the car while she held the leash.
My parents used to get us with it all the time when we were little: they are already in bed downstairs and call us down to speak to them (most of the time we are already in bed too) and when we get to the doorframe to speak to them, they ask us to shut off the light.