20 people share the most bizarre or shocking thing they’ve heard their parents say.

Despite the fact that kids often think of their parents as solely parents, and not full people with complex lives before starting a family, parents have just as many weird opinions and neuroses as kids do.

While there are plenty of threads full of parents talking about the funny and weird things their kids say, there aren't nearly enough documenting the bizarre and unexpected utterances of parents. Luckily, there are a few gold mines out there.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the most bizarre or weird things they've ever heard their parents say.

1. From artbyyenna:

When I was 15 and I had a boyfriend, one of the first times he came to my house, we played a game in the living room together with my sister. My dad came walking in and said; "What are you two doing downstairs playing board games? When I was your age I had sex." Sometimes I have the feeling my dad is different than other dads...

2. From urbanmark: