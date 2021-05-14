20 people share the most bizarre or shocking thing they’ve heard their parents say.

Despite the fact that kids often think of their parents as solely parents, and not full people with complex lives before starting a family, parents have just as many weird opinions and neuroses as kids do.
While there are plenty of threads full of parents talking about the funny and weird things their kids say, there aren't nearly enough documenting the bizarre and unexpected utterances of parents. Luckily, there are a few gold mines out there.
When I was 15 and I had a boyfriend, one of the first times he came to my house, we played a game in the living room together with my sister. My dad came walking in and said; "What are you two doing downstairs playing board games? When I was your age I had sex." Sometimes I have the feeling my dad is different than other dads...
My mother is ultra-conservative, and always told me that sex before marriage was wrong, and I was allowed girls in my bedroom, but not for any "hanky panky" After a session with my girlfriend in my bedroom, I said goodbye to her and gave her a kiss at the front door. On my way back to my bedroom my mother dragged me into the kitchen and asked me what I had bewn doing in my room. I lied and said nothing.