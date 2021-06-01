Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
20 people share their most clever cooking tricks.

20 people share their most clever cooking tricks.

Bronwyn Isaac
Jun 1, 2021 | 2:14 PM
ADVERTISING

Learning a new cooking tip can be a complete game-changer. As with most skill-sets, the cooking experience can always be fine-tuned into a more efficient and artful experience. Regardless of whether you love spending time in the kitchen, or preparing meals feels like a chore, having a few food hacks up your sleeve for those tired days can only improve kitchen morale.

Luckily for anyone looking to learn some handy cooking tricks, the Food Hacks subreddit is chock full of quick meals and helpful techniques to arm yourself with during the week.

Here are just a handful of the most popular to date.

1.

If you have a gingerbread man cookie cutter, you also have reindeer cookies cutter. Awesome isn't it. See image below to understand how. from foodhacks

2.

Use an apple corer to prep roast potatoes from foodhacks
© Copyright 2021 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content