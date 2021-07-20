20 people share the most disrespectful thing a guest has ever done in their home.

Having people over is risky business, sometimes the most fun people end up having far fewer manners in the privacy of your home. Nothing kills the vibe of a friendship quicker than realizing they have absolutely no respect for other people's safe spaces.

Sadly, for every dreamy houseguest, there's a chaotic person ambling about the world, ready to break things and invite rude strangers into your living room at the drop of a hat before emptying your fridge. Luckily, the internet provides a cathartic space to air grievances about all of these nightmare guests.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the most disrespectful thing a guest has ever done in their home.

1. From cliffy80: